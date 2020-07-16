All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 90 Romney Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
90 Romney Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:39 AM

90 Romney Street

90 Romney Street · (843) 216-3740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

90 Romney Street, Charleston, SC 29403
East Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1/2 · Avail. now

$1,740

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st: 2 bedroom/1 bath standalone cottage in Charleston's rapidly growing NoMo/East Central neighborhood. Within a 3 block walk of Butcher & Bee, Edmund's Oast, Half/Mile North, Home Team BBQ, Lewis Barbecue, Revelry Brewing, Big Work Fitness, Mozzo, Local 616, Redux, and The Harbinger! Surprisingly spacious living room, cozy dining room, ergonomic kitchen, full bathroom w/ large shower, washer/dryer, and two bedrooms accompanied by outstanding natural light throughout. Nice south facing porch leading to en. Exceptionally sized fenced in backyard for Downtown Charleston. Narrow secluded walking entrance to the house off Romney St & 1 off street parking space off Boyer Ct included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Romney Street have any available units?
90 Romney Street has a unit available for $1,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 Romney Street have?
Some of 90 Romney Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Romney Street currently offering any rent specials?
90 Romney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Romney Street pet-friendly?
No, 90 Romney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 90 Romney Street offer parking?
Yes, 90 Romney Street offers parking.
Does 90 Romney Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Romney Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Romney Street have a pool?
No, 90 Romney Street does not have a pool.
Does 90 Romney Street have accessible units?
No, 90 Romney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Romney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Romney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Romney Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Romney Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 90 Romney Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Proximity Residences
2021 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Plantation Oaks
2225 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
Hawthorne Westside
2235 Ashley Crossing Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Simmons Park
211 River Landing Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
17 South
105 Ivy Green Way
Charleston, SC 29414
The Merchant
102 Sottile St
Charleston, SC 29403

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SC
Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SC
Georgetown, SCRidgeland, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity