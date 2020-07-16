90 Romney Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st: 2 bedroom/1 bath standalone cottage in Charleston's rapidly growing NoMo/East Central neighborhood. Within a 3 block walk of Butcher & Bee, Edmund's Oast, Half/Mile North, Home Team BBQ, Lewis Barbecue, Revelry Brewing, Big Work Fitness, Mozzo, Local 616, Redux, and The Harbinger! Surprisingly spacious living room, cozy dining room, ergonomic kitchen, full bathroom w/ large shower, washer/dryer, and two bedrooms accompanied by outstanding natural light throughout. Nice south facing porch leading to en. Exceptionally sized fenced in backyard for Downtown Charleston. Narrow secluded walking entrance to the house off Romney St & 1 off street parking space off Boyer Ct included.