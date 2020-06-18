Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

82 Nassau Street Available 08/01/20 August 1st - Brand New East Side Home! - Enjoy all the charm of Charleston architecture, with all the amenities of a a brand new house. This spacious two-story home features a large bedroom and bath on the first floor along with a huge living/dining space that's great for entertaining. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances including a gas range, unique lighting fixtures, custom cabinetry and a large island/bar area. Upstairs are three more sizable bedrooms, each with their own private bath as well as full size washer and dryer. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and one-time pet fee.



Click on the link to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/b043c2e04b



(RLNE5652113)