Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
82 Nassau Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

82 Nassau Street

82 Nassau Street · (843) 212-5805
Location

82 Nassau Street, Charleston, SC 29403
East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 82 Nassau Street · Avail. Aug 1

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
82 Nassau Street Available 08/01/20 August 1st - Brand New East Side Home! - Enjoy all the charm of Charleston architecture, with all the amenities of a a brand new house. This spacious two-story home features a large bedroom and bath on the first floor along with a huge living/dining space that's great for entertaining. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances including a gas range, unique lighting fixtures, custom cabinetry and a large island/bar area. Upstairs are three more sizable bedrooms, each with their own private bath as well as full size washer and dryer. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and one-time pet fee.

Click on the link to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/b043c2e04b

(RLNE5652113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Nassau Street have any available units?
82 Nassau Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82 Nassau Street have?
Some of 82 Nassau Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Nassau Street currently offering any rent specials?
82 Nassau Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Nassau Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 82 Nassau Street is pet friendly.
Does 82 Nassau Street offer parking?
No, 82 Nassau Street does not offer parking.
Does 82 Nassau Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 Nassau Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Nassau Street have a pool?
No, 82 Nassau Street does not have a pool.
Does 82 Nassau Street have accessible units?
No, 82 Nassau Street does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Nassau Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Nassau Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Nassau Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Nassau Street does not have units with air conditioning.
