74 Reid Street

Amenities
Lovely ground floor space in the heart of upper Meeting St! One block to King St. andStarbucks, The Darling and Felix. ADA compliant with parking and ramp to double doors. One bedroom with wide, open living/dining area and numerous storage spaces. Sunny, lush courtyard. Large yoga room can be used as desired. (14'X 9') Not shown in photos, currently used as storage. Comfortable side porch, beautiful entry hall, CAT 5 wiring, and security system. Rudimentary kitchen will be upgraded with residential tenant.