74 Reid Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated yoga courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard parking yoga

Lovely ground floor space in the heart of upper Meeting St! One block to King St. andStarbucks, The Darling and Felix. ADA compliant with parking and ramp to double doors. One bedroom with wide, open living/dining area and numerous storage spaces. Sunny, lush courtyard. Large yoga room can be used as desired. (14'X 9') Not shown in photos, currently used as storage. Comfortable side porch, beautiful entry hall, CAT 5 wiring, and security system. Rudimentary kitchen will be upgraded with residential tenant.