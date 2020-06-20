All apartments in Charleston
74 Reid Street

74 Reid Street · (843) 708-1535
Location

74 Reid Street, Charleston, SC 29403
East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
yoga
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
parking
yoga
Lovely ground floor space in the heart of upper Meeting St! One block to King St. andStarbucks, The Darling and Felix. ADA compliant with parking and ramp to double doors. One bedroom with wide, open living/dining area and numerous storage spaces. Sunny, lush courtyard. Large yoga room can be used as desired. (14'X 9') Not shown in photos, currently used as storage. Comfortable side porch, beautiful entry hall, CAT 5 wiring, and security system. Rudimentary kitchen will be upgraded with residential tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Reid Street have any available units?
74 Reid Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 74 Reid Street have?
Some of 74 Reid Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Reid Street currently offering any rent specials?
74 Reid Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Reid Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 Reid Street is pet friendly.
Does 74 Reid Street offer parking?
Yes, 74 Reid Street does offer parking.
Does 74 Reid Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Reid Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Reid Street have a pool?
No, 74 Reid Street does not have a pool.
Does 74 Reid Street have accessible units?
Yes, 74 Reid Street has accessible units.
Does 74 Reid Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Reid Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Reid Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Reid Street does not have units with air conditioning.
