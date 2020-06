Amenities

Spacious 1BR close to Colonial Lake - Property Id: 144351



This beautifully furnished one bedroom apartment also includes an office/guest space with futon. It is fully equipped with a gas fireplace in the living room a full kitchen. Nothing has been left undone. This apartment is ready for you and you only need to bring your clothes! Great for an executive, couple traveling for the winter, or someone testing the waters before moving to Charleston. It has everything.

There is an elevator on site for handicapped, otherwise off limits. Centrally located only one block from Colonial Lake and a lovely walk to the Battery. One off street parking space provided.

