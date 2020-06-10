643 Wantoot Boulevard

Amenities

Spacious brick home available close to Downtown and Avondale! This beautiful home includes 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, and recently refinished hardwoods. You will fall in love with the large screen in porch off the back of the house that overlooks the backyard. Located only minutes from MUSC, College of Charleston, Roper, downtown Charleston, and only seconds to fabulous restaurants, shopping, and I-526.



Small pets negotiable with $250 pet fee per pet.

Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com. $59 per adult



