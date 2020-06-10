All apartments in Charleston
643 Wantoot Boulevard

Location

643 Wantoot Boulevard, Charleston, SC 29407
West Oak Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West Oak Forest - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1401140?source=marketing

Spacious brick home available close to Downtown and Avondale! This beautiful home includes 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, and recently refinished hardwoods. You will fall in love with the large screen in porch off the back of the house that overlooks the backyard. Located only minutes from MUSC, College of Charleston, Roper, downtown Charleston, and only seconds to fabulous restaurants, shopping, and I-526.

Small pets negotiable with $250 pet fee per pet.
Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com. $59 per adult

(RLNE4640672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Wantoot Boulevard have any available units?
643 Wantoot Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
Is 643 Wantoot Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
643 Wantoot Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Wantoot Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 643 Wantoot Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 643 Wantoot Boulevard offer parking?
No, 643 Wantoot Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 643 Wantoot Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 643 Wantoot Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Wantoot Boulevard have a pool?
No, 643 Wantoot Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 643 Wantoot Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 643 Wantoot Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Wantoot Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 643 Wantoot Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 643 Wantoot Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 643 Wantoot Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
