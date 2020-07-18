All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 52 Nunan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
52 Nunan St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

52 Nunan St

52 Nunan Street · (843) 261-0256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Westside
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

52 Nunan Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully furnished rental in Downtown Charleston! This beautiful home with top of the line details is located in the heart of downtown. It's an easy walk or bike ride to Johnson Hagood Memorial Stadium, Arthur Christopher Community Center, the Riverdogs Stadium, and Brittlebank Park, just minutes to the center of the peninsula. You are welcomed home by the inviting curb appeal and well-manicured lawn. The garage is located under the home for added parking and storage. It leads to a wonderful fenced-in courtyard, you'll love relaxing here after a long day. Above the courtyard is the amazing back porch, perfect for guests and family to catch up. As you enter the home from the lovely front porch, you are greeted by high ceilings, hardwood floors, an open floor plan, and an abundance of natural light. The furnished home is ready for you, just bring your bag and toothbrush! The large kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge breakfast bar. Also located on the main floor is a laundry room and half bath. Upstairs, you will find 3 bedrooms and the full bathroom. This home is truly a must see and move-in ready. *Water included.

Our utility and maintenance reduction program is $15/month in addition to monthly rent.
Apply to rent at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/rentholycity/tenantApplication.action.
Contact info@RentHolyCity.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Nunan St have any available units?
52 Nunan St has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52 Nunan St have?
Some of 52 Nunan St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Nunan St currently offering any rent specials?
52 Nunan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Nunan St pet-friendly?
No, 52 Nunan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 52 Nunan St offer parking?
Yes, 52 Nunan St offers parking.
Does 52 Nunan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Nunan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Nunan St have a pool?
No, 52 Nunan St does not have a pool.
Does 52 Nunan St have accessible units?
No, 52 Nunan St does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Nunan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Nunan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Nunan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Nunan St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 52 Nunan St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd
Charleston, SC 29455
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Abberly at West Ashley
3100 Ashley Town Center Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Ashley River
1850 Ashley Crossing Ln
Charleston, SC 29414
The Avenues at Verdier Pointe
3530 Verdier Blvd
Charleston, SC 29414
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St
Charleston, SC 29492
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd
Charleston, SC 29492

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SC
Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SC
Georgetown, SCRidgeland, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity