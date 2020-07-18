52 Nunan St

Amenities

Fully furnished rental in Downtown Charleston! This beautiful home with top of the line details is located in the heart of downtown. It's an easy walk or bike ride to Johnson Hagood Memorial Stadium, Arthur Christopher Community Center, the Riverdogs Stadium, and Brittlebank Park, just minutes to the center of the peninsula. You are welcomed home by the inviting curb appeal and well-manicured lawn. The garage is located under the home for added parking and storage. It leads to a wonderful fenced-in courtyard, you'll love relaxing here after a long day. Above the courtyard is the amazing back porch, perfect for guests and family to catch up. As you enter the home from the lovely front porch, you are greeted by high ceilings, hardwood floors, an open floor plan, and an abundance of natural light. The furnished home is ready for you, just bring your bag and toothbrush! The large kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge breakfast bar. Also located on the main floor is a laundry room and half bath. Upstairs, you will find 3 bedrooms and the full bathroom. This home is truly a must see and move-in ready. *Water included.



