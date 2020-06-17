All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 51 South Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
51 South Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:58 PM

51 South Street

51 South Street · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
East Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

51 South Street, Charleston, SC 29403
East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Beautifully renovated downstairs apartment close to Crosstown. This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit has new flooring and fresh paint throughout. It has sun-filled rooms, a porch, decorative fireplaces, high ceilings, and a laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, plenty of cabinet space, and a brand new refrigerator. The property is fenced-in and has an area in the back perfect for relaxing outdoors under the plum tree or grilling.Sorry, no pets. Off-street parking. Washer/dryer in unit. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 South Street have any available units?
51 South Street has a unit available for $2,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 South Street have?
Some of 51 South Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
51 South Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 South Street pet-friendly?
No, 51 South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 51 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 51 South Street does offer parking.
Does 51 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 South Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 South Street have a pool?
No, 51 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 51 South Street have accessible units?
No, 51 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51 South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 South Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 51 South Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Charleston Urban
296 King Street
Charleston, SC 29401
Abberly at West Ashley
3100 Ashley Town Center Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Plantation Oaks
2225 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
Caroline
99 WestEdge St
Charleston, SC 29403
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road
Charleston, SC 29412

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity