312 Swift Avenue

Spacious three bedroom ranch in West Ashley - Three bedroom, two bath ranch in West Ashley with over 1500 sqft of open living space with ample light and hardwood floors throughout. The home offers upgraded kitchen appliances, 1-car garage, a large fenced-in backyard and a shed for additional storage. Solar panels are installed on the roof to assist with monthly utility costs. This property is conveniently located in a great neighborhood, just minutes from the airport, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods and Costco. It's the perfect location for anyone looking for a little bit of everything just outside the Peninsula. Pets are welcome.
Contact jasmine@danielravenel.com for more information.
Virtual Tour Available
