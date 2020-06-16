312 Swift Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious three bedroom ranch in West Ashley - Three bedroom, two bath ranch in West Ashley with over 1500 sqft of open living space with ample light and hardwood floors throughout. The home offers upgraded kitchen appliances, 1-car garage, a large fenced-in backyard and a shed for additional storage. Solar panels are installed on the roof to assist with monthly utility costs. This property is conveniently located in a great neighborhood, just minutes from the airport, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods and Costco. It's the perfect location for anyone looking for a little bit of everything just outside the Peninsula. Pets are welcome.



Contact jasmine@danielravenel.com for more information.

Virtual Tour Available



(RLNE5589760)