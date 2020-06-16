All apartments in Charleston
Location

312 Swift Avenue, Charleston, SC 29407

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 312 Swift Avenue · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1537 sqft

Amenities

Spacious three bedroom ranch in West Ashley - Three bedroom, two bath ranch in West Ashley with over 1500 sqft of open living space with ample light and hardwood floors throughout. The home offers upgraded kitchen appliances, 1-car garage, a large fenced-in backyard and a shed for additional storage. Solar panels are installed on the roof to assist with monthly utility costs. This property is conveniently located in a great neighborhood, just minutes from the airport, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods and Costco. It's the perfect location for anyone looking for a little bit of everything just outside the Peninsula. Pets are welcome.

Contact jasmine@danielravenel.com for more information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Swift Avenue have any available units?
312 Swift Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 Swift Avenue have?
Some of 312 Swift Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Swift Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
312 Swift Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Swift Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Swift Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 312 Swift Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 312 Swift Avenue does offer parking.
Does 312 Swift Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Swift Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Swift Avenue have a pool?
No, 312 Swift Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 312 Swift Avenue have accessible units?
No, 312 Swift Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Swift Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Swift Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Swift Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Swift Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
