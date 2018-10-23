310 Sumter Street

Amenities
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Spacious, first floor apartment in Downtown Charleston. This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit features a large front porch and fenced in backyard. The interior has large, sun-filled rooms, two full bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, laundry room, and an open kitchen. It's located close to the Crosstown Expressway, MUSC, CofC, upper King Street, as well as multiple cafes and restaurants. Pets are negotiable. Washer/Dryer in unit. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Landscaping included. Available June 1st.