Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:56 PM

310 Sumter Street

310 Sumter Street · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 Sumter Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Spacious, first floor apartment in Downtown Charleston. This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit features a large front porch and fenced in backyard. The interior has large, sun-filled rooms, two full bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, laundry room, and an open kitchen. It's located close to the Crosstown Expressway, MUSC, CofC, upper King Street, as well as multiple cafes and restaurants. Pets are negotiable. Washer/Dryer in unit. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Landscaping included. Available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Sumter Street have any available units?
310 Sumter Street has a unit available for $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 Sumter Street have?
Some of 310 Sumter Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Sumter Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 Sumter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Sumter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Sumter Street is pet friendly.
Does 310 Sumter Street offer parking?
No, 310 Sumter Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 Sumter Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Sumter Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Sumter Street have a pool?
No, 310 Sumter Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 Sumter Street have accessible units?
No, 310 Sumter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Sumter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Sumter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Sumter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Sumter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
