Loft style condo in the heart of the French Quarter in historic downtown Charleston. This ideal pied-a-terre has one bedroom with an en suite bath plus a large walk-in closet. The unit has soaring 20-foot ceilings with exposed original brick and beams. There is an oversized window with views of the Ravenel Bridge and several historic churches. The building consists of just 22 units and has dedicated off street covered parking for residents. The building amenities include a large gym, sauna, and laundry facility. This truly is the perfect setting for one to call home in downtown Charleston. Owner is flexible on term of lease.