We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom first floor apartment in Downtown Charleston. This unit features heart of pine flooring throughout and has plenty of natural light. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. Outback, you'll find a fenced-in yard and 1 off-street parking spot that comes with the unit. This property is conveniently located close to multiple restaurants and cafes and is only a short distance away from both MUSC and CofC.Small dogs and cats are conditional with a deposit.Washer/dryer in unit1 Off-street parking spotAvailable August 1st