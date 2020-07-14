All apartments in Charleston
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

286 Ashley Avenue

286 Ashley Avenue · (843) 971-4002
Location

286 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1673 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

The location is prime!!! Just 6 blocks from MUSC and quick access to the Crosstown allowing for an easy commute to West Ashley, Mt. Pleasant, the Beaches and I-26. 3 Blocks to The Citadel Campus. This listing is for the upstairs unit. Unit B entry is on the right front side of the property, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. and includes off street parking!!! This property has been updated and upgraded in every way...A separate Living & separate living and dining rooms plus granite countertops,,,Appliances, doors, windows, bathrooms and even has a walk-in closet. The floors are the original hardwoods. This property is also for a lease/purchase where you can occupy the unit & also available to purchase the property anytime prior to January 2021. Sale is MLS #20016968 Call for detail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Ashley Avenue have any available units?
286 Ashley Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 286 Ashley Avenue have?
Some of 286 Ashley Avenue's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Ashley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
286 Ashley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Ashley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 286 Ashley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 286 Ashley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 286 Ashley Avenue offers parking.
Does 286 Ashley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 Ashley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Ashley Avenue have a pool?
No, 286 Ashley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 286 Ashley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 286 Ashley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Ashley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 Ashley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 286 Ashley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 286 Ashley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
