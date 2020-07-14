286 Ashley Avenue

Amenities

The location is prime!!! Just 6 blocks from MUSC and quick access to the Crosstown allowing for an easy commute to West Ashley, Mt. Pleasant, the Beaches and I-26. 3 Blocks to The Citadel Campus. This listing is for the upstairs unit. Unit B entry is on the right front side of the property, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. and includes off street parking!!! This property has been updated and upgraded in every way...A separate Living & separate living and dining rooms plus granite countertops,,,Appliances, doors, windows, bathrooms and even has a walk-in closet. The floors are the original hardwoods. This property is also for a lease/purchase where you can occupy the unit & also available to purchase the property anytime prior to January 2021. Sale is MLS #20016968 Call for detail