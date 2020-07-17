226 Grove Street

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Wagener Terrace - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Wagener Terrace. Talk about location!! All bedrooms are upstairs and the full bathroom is accessible from the hallway as well as the master bedroom. There is an additional full bathroom downstairs, so the floorpan is great for roommates, couples or any other set-up! Downstairs there is a great sized den and open kitchen are as well. There is also a small porch area off of the back with a yard! Come check out your new home today! Available July 1, 2020 *More pictures forthcoming*



