Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

Location

226 Grove Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Wegener Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 226 Grove Street · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Wagener Terrace - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Wagener Terrace. Talk about location!! All bedrooms are upstairs and the full bathroom is accessible from the hallway as well as the master bedroom. There is an additional full bathroom downstairs, so the floorpan is great for roommates, couples or any other set-up! Downstairs there is a great sized den and open kitchen are as well. There is also a small porch area off of the back with a yard! Come check out your new home today! Available July 1, 2020 *More pictures forthcoming*

(RLNE5881547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Grove Street have any available units?
226 Grove Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 226 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 226 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 226 Grove Street offer parking?
No, 226 Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 226 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 226 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 226 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
