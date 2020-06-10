All apartments in Charleston
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

224 King George St

224 King George St · (843) 278-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

224 King George St, Charleston, SC 29492
Daniel Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4417 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Come live the life on Charleston's Island town Daniel Island in the exclusive country club neighborhood. Enjoy resort style living with boating, golf, tennis, walk to restaurants, shopping, concerts and much more. Enjoy low country living in this beautiful custom built 5-bedroom home on .30 acres. Open floor plan with a chef's gourmet dream island kitchen, enjoy stainless-steel appliances, a tiled back-splash, granite counter tops. A full butler's pantry with wine cooler divides the kitchen from the formal dining room. This home is a great home for entertaining with an open kitchen to the family room with a built-in media center. There are many wonderful outdoor entertaining spaces including a full front porch, a rear screened-in porch that opens to a
a deck and a spacious, wooded fenced-in backyard. The Large formal dining room features an exquisite chandelier with additional room lighting and the formal living room has a gas fireplace with custom mantle. The second floor is highlighted by a luxurious master retreat, the ideal place to relax and unwind. This huge space offers his and her walk-in closets with custom built-ins and a spa-like bath with his and her vanities, a glass enclosed shower and a soaking tub. The second floor has two additional large bedrooms that share a full bath and a large laundry room featuring a sink and built-in cabinets for extra storage. The third floor consists of a Jack & Jill bath and with two additional bedrooms; one of which has a wall of built-in shelves and could serve as an office, study or media room. All hardwood floors on the 1st and 2nd floors have been refinished and all new paint throughout.
Fantastic location! Only 15 minutes to the beach, airport, and historic downtown Charleston. This home is only blocks from Starbucks, Publix, Volvo Car Stadium, Wasabi, Dockery's, and the new 400 seat Daniel Island Performing Arts Center coming soon, and much more! This home has a full or limited golf membership available for tenant use, tenant pays dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 King George St have any available units?
224 King George St has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 224 King George St have?
Some of 224 King George St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 King George St currently offering any rent specials?
224 King George St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 King George St pet-friendly?
No, 224 King George St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 224 King George St offer parking?
No, 224 King George St does not offer parking.
Does 224 King George St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 King George St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 King George St have a pool?
No, 224 King George St does not have a pool.
Does 224 King George St have accessible units?
No, 224 King George St does not have accessible units.
Does 224 King George St have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 King George St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 King George St have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 King George St does not have units with air conditioning.
