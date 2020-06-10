224 King George St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub media room tennis court

Come live the life on Charleston's Island town Daniel Island in the exclusive country club neighborhood. Enjoy resort style living with boating, golf, tennis, walk to restaurants, shopping, concerts and much more. Enjoy low country living in this beautiful custom built 5-bedroom home on .30 acres. Open floor plan with a chef's gourmet dream island kitchen, enjoy stainless-steel appliances, a tiled back-splash, granite counter tops. A full butler's pantry with wine cooler divides the kitchen from the formal dining room. This home is a great home for entertaining with an open kitchen to the family room with a built-in media center. There are many wonderful outdoor entertaining spaces including a full front porch, a rear screened-in porch that opens to a

a deck and a spacious, wooded fenced-in backyard. The Large formal dining room features an exquisite chandelier with additional room lighting and the formal living room has a gas fireplace with custom mantle. The second floor is highlighted by a luxurious master retreat, the ideal place to relax and unwind. This huge space offers his and her walk-in closets with custom built-ins and a spa-like bath with his and her vanities, a glass enclosed shower and a soaking tub. The second floor has two additional large bedrooms that share a full bath and a large laundry room featuring a sink and built-in cabinets for extra storage. The third floor consists of a Jack & Jill bath and with two additional bedrooms; one of which has a wall of built-in shelves and could serve as an office, study or media room. All hardwood floors on the 1st and 2nd floors have been refinished and all new paint throughout.

Fantastic location! Only 15 minutes to the beach, airport, and historic downtown Charleston. This home is only blocks from Starbucks, Publix, Volvo Car Stadium, Wasabi, Dockery's, and the new 400 seat Daniel Island Performing Arts Center coming soon, and much more! This home has a full or limited golf membership available for tenant use, tenant pays dues.