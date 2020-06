Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled townhouse in a highly desirable neighborhood of Wagner Terrace. Beautiful hardwood floors with one bedroom downstairs. Open kitchen with tiled back splash and small yard. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms with a full bath. This house was completely redone in 2016 and current tenants are moving out at the middle/end of June. Walk to Hampton Park and enjoy the beauty of downtown. One off street parking spot provided and tenants can get street parking passes as residents. Available for move in starting June 15th or later!