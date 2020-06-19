209 Fishburne Street

Amenities

RARE chance to rent BRAND NEW park under construction downtown. Will lease for $3,300 per month. Freedman's cottage conveniently located in the thriving WESTSIDE near WestEdge, Brittlebank Pk, Riley Pk, MUSC, restaurants. Meets new flood standards with impact rated -glass throughout. A must see with vaulted ceilings, quartz and other high-end modern finishes, fixtures and stainless steel appliances. This home boasts 3 BR, 3 baths and plenty of room for storage, cars, etc. underneath. Private master suite is vaulted, airy, filled with light and has a custom walk - in closet and a gorgeous bathroom with a marble- topped double vanity. Large laundry room/pantry with W/D connections and sink. All closets custom designed. NOTE: Agent has an ownership interest in this home