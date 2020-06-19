All apartments in Charleston
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:26 AM

209 Fishburne Street

209 Fishburne Street · (843) 343-8193
Location

209 Fishburne Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
RARE chance to rent BRAND NEW park under construction downtown. Will lease for $3,300 per month. Freedman's cottage conveniently located in the thriving WESTSIDE near WestEdge, Brittlebank Pk, Riley Pk, MUSC, restaurants. Meets new flood standards with impact rated -glass throughout. A must see with vaulted ceilings, quartz and other high-end modern finishes, fixtures and stainless steel appliances. This home boasts 3 BR, 3 baths and plenty of room for storage, cars, etc. underneath. Private master suite is vaulted, airy, filled with light and has a custom walk - in closet and a gorgeous bathroom with a marble- topped double vanity. Large laundry room/pantry with W/D connections and sink. All closets custom designed. NOTE: Agent has an ownership interest in this home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Fishburne Street have any available units?
209 Fishburne Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 209 Fishburne Street currently offering any rent specials?
209 Fishburne Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Fishburne Street pet-friendly?
No, 209 Fishburne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 209 Fishburne Street offer parking?
Yes, 209 Fishburne Street does offer parking.
Does 209 Fishburne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Fishburne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Fishburne Street have a pool?
No, 209 Fishburne Street does not have a pool.
Does 209 Fishburne Street have accessible units?
No, 209 Fishburne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Fishburne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Fishburne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Fishburne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Fishburne Street does not have units with air conditioning.
