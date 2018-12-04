2046 Kemmerlin Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom home located on Johns Island! This elegant property features a decorative fireplace, screened porch, and a second floor balcony! The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and stove. A detached, one car garage is provided and additional parking is available in the driveway. The community gives a modern twist to an old town style by having backroads for garage entrance. It also has a swimming pool, club house, and play area.Pets are negotiable. Laundry hookups in unit. Available now.