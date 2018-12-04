All apartments in Charleston
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:58 PM

2046 Kemmerlin Street

2046 Kemmerlin St · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2046 Kemmerlin St, Charleston, SC 29455

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom home located on Johns Island! This elegant property features a decorative fireplace, screened porch, and a second floor balcony! The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and stove. A detached, one car garage is provided and additional parking is available in the driveway. The community gives a modern twist to an old town style by having backroads for garage entrance. It also has a swimming pool, club house, and play area.Pets are negotiable. Laundry hookups in unit. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 Kemmerlin Street have any available units?
2046 Kemmerlin Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2046 Kemmerlin Street have?
Some of 2046 Kemmerlin Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 Kemmerlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2046 Kemmerlin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 Kemmerlin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2046 Kemmerlin Street is pet friendly.
Does 2046 Kemmerlin Street offer parking?
Yes, 2046 Kemmerlin Street does offer parking.
Does 2046 Kemmerlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2046 Kemmerlin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 Kemmerlin Street have a pool?
Yes, 2046 Kemmerlin Street has a pool.
Does 2046 Kemmerlin Street have accessible units?
No, 2046 Kemmerlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 Kemmerlin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2046 Kemmerlin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2046 Kemmerlin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2046 Kemmerlin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
