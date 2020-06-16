All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 156 Tradd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
156 Tradd Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:38 PM

156 Tradd Street

156 Tradd Street · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

156 Tradd Street, Charleston, SC 29401
South of Broad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.No Undergrads.Elevated Downtown Charleston townhouse located in South of Broad. This beautiful 4 bedroom and 4 FULL bathroom property is on the corner of New and Tradd Street, ideally located close to Colonial Lake and Broad Street. The first level of this unit has tiled flooring, a living room was access to the walled-in garden, a full bathroom, built-in shelving, and access to the 1 car garage. The second floor has wood flooring and is where you can find the spacious kitchen (equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, electric stove, and washer/dryer), separate dining room, family room, and porch. The next floor has carpeting and has three of the bedrooms, one being the master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and full bathroom. The top floor is where you can find the loft which features its owner full bathroom, a shoe closet, and two regular closets.
Take full advantage of all that Downtown Charleston has to offer with this beautiful property.

Pets are negotiable. 6 month rental available. Washer/dryer in unit. Off-street parking. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Tradd Street have any available units?
156 Tradd Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 156 Tradd Street have?
Some of 156 Tradd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Tradd Street currently offering any rent specials?
156 Tradd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Tradd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 Tradd Street is pet friendly.
Does 156 Tradd Street offer parking?
Yes, 156 Tradd Street does offer parking.
Does 156 Tradd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 156 Tradd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Tradd Street have a pool?
No, 156 Tradd Street does not have a pool.
Does 156 Tradd Street have accessible units?
No, 156 Tradd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Tradd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Tradd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Tradd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Tradd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 156 Tradd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bluewater at Bolton's Landing Apartment Homes
1680 Bluewater Way
Charleston, SC 29414
Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd
Charleston, SC 29407
The Guild
128 Columbus St
Charleston, SC 29403
Bees Ferry Apartment Homes
2020 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Hawthorne Westside
2235 Ashley Crossing Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard
Charleston, SC 29407
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
The Merchant
102 Sottile St
Charleston, SC 29403

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity