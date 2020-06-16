156 Tradd Street

Amenities
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.No Undergrads.Elevated Downtown Charleston townhouse located in South of Broad. This beautiful 4 bedroom and 4 FULL bathroom property is on the corner of New and Tradd Street, ideally located close to Colonial Lake and Broad Street. The first level of this unit has tiled flooring, a living room was access to the walled-in garden, a full bathroom, built-in shelving, and access to the 1 car garage. The second floor has wood flooring and is where you can find the spacious kitchen (equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, electric stove, and washer/dryer), separate dining room, family room, and porch. The next floor has carpeting and has three of the bedrooms, one being the master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and full bathroom. The top floor is where you can find the loft which features its owner full bathroom, a shoe closet, and two regular closets.
Take full advantage of all that Downtown Charleston has to offer with this beautiful property.
Pets are negotiable. 6 month rental available. Washer/dryer in unit. Off-street parking. Available now.