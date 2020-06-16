156 Tradd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.No Undergrads.Elevated Downtown Charleston townhouse located in South of Broad. This beautiful 4 bedroom and 4 FULL bathroom property is on the corner of New and Tradd Street, ideally located close to Colonial Lake and Broad Street. The first level of this unit has tiled flooring, a living room was access to the walled-in garden, a full bathroom, built-in shelving, and access to the 1 car garage. The second floor has wood flooring and is where you can find the spacious kitchen (equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, electric stove, and washer/dryer), separate dining room, family room, and porch. The next floor has carpeting and has three of the bedrooms, one being the master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and full bathroom. The top floor is where you can find the loft which features its owner full bathroom, a shoe closet, and two regular closets.

Take full advantage of all that Downtown Charleston has to offer with this beautiful property.



Pets are negotiable. 6 month rental available. Washer/dryer in unit. Off-street parking. Available now.