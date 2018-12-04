1400 Elfe Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Barfield Park - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1519003?source=marketing



You will definitely want to take a look at this gorgeous corner lot 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on Daniel Island with wrap-around front porch!! Enjoy the wood floors in the large and bright family room, and formal dining room adjacent to large kitchen overlooking the family room. Brand new granite counter-tops!! 9' ceilings on first floor and 8' ceilings on second floor. Master suite has walk in closet, ceiling fan, and vaulted ceilings. Master bathroom has separate shower, garden tub, and linen closet. Brand-new, energy-efficient 16 SEER HVAC. Beautiful screened in porch overlooks partially fenced backyard and detached 2 car garage!!



A gem on Daniel Island!!



Pets negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet (2 pet max.).

To apply: www.oaktrustproperties.com. $59 application fee per adult



(RLNE4244157)