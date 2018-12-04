All apartments in Charleston
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:54 AM

1400 Elfe Street

1400 Elfe Street · (843) 804-9991
Location

1400 Elfe Street, Charleston, SC 29492
Daniel Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1400 Elfe Street · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Barfield Park - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1519003?source=marketing

You will definitely want to take a look at this gorgeous corner lot 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on Daniel Island with wrap-around front porch!! Enjoy the wood floors in the large and bright family room, and formal dining room adjacent to large kitchen overlooking the family room. Brand new granite counter-tops!! 9' ceilings on first floor and 8' ceilings on second floor. Master suite has walk in closet, ceiling fan, and vaulted ceilings. Master bathroom has separate shower, garden tub, and linen closet. Brand-new, energy-efficient 16 SEER HVAC. Beautiful screened in porch overlooks partially fenced backyard and detached 2 car garage!!

A gem on Daniel Island!!

Pets negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet (2 pet max.).
To apply: www.oaktrustproperties.com. $59 application fee per adult

(RLNE4244157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Elfe Street have any available units?
1400 Elfe Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1400 Elfe Street have?
Some of 1400 Elfe Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Elfe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Elfe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Elfe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Elfe Street is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Elfe Street offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Elfe Street does offer parking.
Does 1400 Elfe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Elfe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Elfe Street have a pool?
No, 1400 Elfe Street does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Elfe Street have accessible units?
No, 1400 Elfe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Elfe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Elfe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Elfe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1400 Elfe Street has units with air conditioning.
