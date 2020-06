Amenities

*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Located one block from Calhoun Street and just a stones throw away from Cannon Park! Come see this charismatic three bed/one bath unit on Ashley Street. Features of this unit include high ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout the living area and bedrooms, large windows allowing in plenty of natural light, spacious kitchen, ceiling fans, and an accent fireplace.Pets conditional. Available August 7.