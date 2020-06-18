13 Elizabeth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available August 1!! This RECENTLY RENOVATED & spacious apt is located on the 2nd & 3rd floor of an historic Charleston single house. 6 blocks from the market, 1 block off Marion Square & biking/walking distance to CofC, MUSC & King Street. Quaint unit with heartpine floors, high ceilings is in prime location. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless dishwasher & garbage disposal . Central H/A, W/D, side piazza & back sunporch. Large bedrooms with closets. FLEXIBLE SUMMER MOVE IN DATES & PRICE NEGOTIABLE. 2 parking passes with lease, PETS ok with additional deposit.