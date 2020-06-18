All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 13 Elizabeth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
13 Elizabeth Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:23 PM

13 Elizabeth Street

13 Elizabeth Street · (843) 805-8011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13 Elizabeth Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Mazyck - Wraggborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available August 1!! This RECENTLY RENOVATED & spacious apt is located on the 2nd & 3rd floor of an historic Charleston single house. 6 blocks from the market, 1 block off Marion Square & biking/walking distance to CofC, MUSC & King Street. Quaint unit with heartpine floors, high ceilings is in prime location. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless dishwasher & garbage disposal . Central H/A, W/D, side piazza & back sunporch. Large bedrooms with closets. FLEXIBLE SUMMER MOVE IN DATES & PRICE NEGOTIABLE. 2 parking passes with lease, PETS ok with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Elizabeth Street have any available units?
13 Elizabeth Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Elizabeth Street have?
Some of 13 Elizabeth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
13 Elizabeth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Elizabeth Street is pet friendly.
Does 13 Elizabeth Street offer parking?
Yes, 13 Elizabeth Street does offer parking.
Does 13 Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Elizabeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 13 Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 13 Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 13 Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Elizabeth Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Elizabeth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Elizabeth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13 Elizabeth Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bluewater at Bolton's Landing Apartment Homes
1680 Bluewater Way
Charleston, SC 29414
Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd
Charleston, SC 29407
Plantation Oaks
2225 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St
Charleston, SC 29403
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St
Charleston, SC 29492
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl
Charleston, SC 29412
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
The Merchant
102 Sottile St
Charleston, SC 29403

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity