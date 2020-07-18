4012 Beechwood Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4012 Beechwood Boulevard is a newly renovated, pet friendly 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Squirrel Hill.



Close proximity to Downtown Pittsburgh, Squirrel Hill Shops, Universities, Hospitals and Pittsburgh's East End. Walking distance to major bus lines.



Property Highlights:

Recently upgraded new granite and tile in kitchen

Kitchen equipped with dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and refrigerator

Fresh paint throughout entire home

Washer and dryer in basement

Hardwood floors throughout

Attached one car garage and plenty of on street parking

Large deck

Non-smoking property

Pets Allowed

Fenced Yard

Lawn

Near Transportation

Tenants responsible for utilities



Available Now!

