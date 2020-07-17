All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

168 S. 16th Street

168 South 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

168 South 16th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Awesome 2 Bed/1 Bath in the South Side Flats!
A must see, this will not last. Prime location in the south side flats.

HIGHLIGHTS
- Only a couple of blocks from East Carson street, and close to restaurants, bars, shopping and a lot more.
- Hard wood floors throughout
- Courtyard access from equipped eat in kitchen.
- Parking is on-street
- Stackable washer/dryer in unit
- Central ac, dishwasher, electric stove

ADDITIONAL DETAILS
- Renter's Insurance is required prior to move in
- All adults must complete application for credit, criminal, and eviction history

(RLNE5867934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 S. 16th Street have any available units?
168 S. 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 S. 16th Street have?
Some of 168 S. 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 S. 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
168 S. 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 S. 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 S. 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 168 S. 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 168 S. 16th Street offers parking.
Does 168 S. 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 S. 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 S. 16th Street have a pool?
No, 168 S. 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 168 S. 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 168 S. 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 168 S. 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 S. 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
