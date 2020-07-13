All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Cosmopolitan

Open Now until 6pm
3001 McKnight East Drive · (412) 201-0074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 528 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 328 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cosmopolitan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
lobby
valet service
In-Person and Virtual Tours Available. Attend our Virtual Open House on Friday 7/17/20 at 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200- $750 *varies*
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: $250 amenity fee, $14 monthly asset protection
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (one-time non-refundable),(due at move-in).
limit: 2
rent: $50 for one (1) pet or $75 for two (2) pets.
restrictions: Breed restriction apply.
Dogs
restrictions: the following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs.
Parking Details: Limited Open Lot, Parking Garage: $125/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cosmopolitan have any available units?
Cosmopolitan has 6 units available starting at $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Cosmopolitan have?
Some of Cosmopolitan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cosmopolitan currently offering any rent specials?
Cosmopolitan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cosmopolitan pet-friendly?
Yes, Cosmopolitan is pet friendly.
Does Cosmopolitan offer parking?
Yes, Cosmopolitan offers parking.
Does Cosmopolitan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cosmopolitan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cosmopolitan have a pool?
No, Cosmopolitan does not have a pool.
Does Cosmopolitan have accessible units?
Yes, Cosmopolitan has accessible units.
Does Cosmopolitan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cosmopolitan has units with dishwashers.

