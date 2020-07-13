Cosmopolitan.

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200- $750 *varies*
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: $250 amenity fee, $14 monthly asset protection
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (one-time non-refundable),(due at move-in).
limit: 2
rent: $50 for one (1) pet or $75 for two (2) pets.
restrictions: Breed restriction apply.
Dogs
restrictions: the following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs.
Parking Details: Limited Open Lot, Parking Garage: $125/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.