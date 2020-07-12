Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

299 Apartments for rent in East Liberty, Pittsburgh, PA

Last updated July 12
15 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,640
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Last updated July 12
8 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Last updated July 12
2 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,378
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
412 N Euclid Ave
412 North Euclid Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
This home is a great value-find! Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA (with one additional captured room as a bonus) house, with an eat-in kitchen and a ton of closet space in the heart of East Liberty! Blocks from Target, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and plenty of

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
727 Mellon St
727 Mellon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
Updated Brick Home with Private Yard - This home is newly renovated with original woodwork throughout the whole home. Large living room with original fireplace. Dining room space that entertains into the kitchen with island.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
268 S Euclid Ave
268 South Euclid Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1116 sqft
268 S Euclid Ave Available 09/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/1.5 Bathroom Available in up and coming East Liberty! - Available: SEPT 5th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
706 N Sheridan #1
706 N Sheridan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Available in East Liberty!! - Available: NOW!! Description: This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.
Results within 1 mile of East Liberty
Last updated July 12
14 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Last updated July 12
18 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,575
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Last updated July 12
8 Units Available
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,575
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Last updated July 12
3 Units Available
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1420 sqft
This charming, beautiful building is near public transportation, the University of Pitt, and Carnegie Mellon. Each home offers updated interiors and several floor plan options. Non-smoking building. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 8
$
Contact for Availability
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.
Last updated July 12
5 Units Available
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Last updated July 12
2 Units Available
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,027
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of area's hotspots, public transportation, and near Mellon Park. On-site pet relief area and outdoor space. Non-smoking buildings. Each home includes a balcony or patio.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
544 sqft
341 Gross Street, apt. L-2 Available 08/01/20 1 BR, 1BA - In the heart of Pittsburgh's "Little Italy" neighborhood of Bloomfield, 341 Gross Street is affordable convenience.
Last updated July 12
3 Units Available
Highland Plaza
301 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bakery Square, Eastside Shopping Center and Mellon Park are all just moments from this community. The property features a fitness center and indoor parking. Apartment amenities include large closets and a range of appliances.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Centre Lofts
5850 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
752 sqft
Located near Whole Foods and Market District. On-site amenities include a large outdoor space, ample storage, and covered parking. Each home includes a balcony or patio. Non-smoking buildings.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
5535 Centre Ave
5535 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
AMAZING location! It is convenient to Pitt, CMU.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
5801 Walnut Street Unit 2
5801 Walnut Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
Beautiful 1 bedroom in a fantastic location! One block from all your favorite Walnut st shops, bars and restaurants! Close to Bakery Sq and Oakland Universities.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
6344 Marchand St Unit 2
6344 Marchand Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 2 bedroom apartment in a very desirable and convenient Shadyside location. Very clean and well maintained, next to Bakery Square, blocks to restaurants and shopping in Shadyside.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
225 Roup Ave Unit 24
225 Roup Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$725
Beautiful Second-Floor Studio in Friendship! City bus stop less than one block away! Walking distance to Coffee Shops, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, and MORE! Property Highlights: - Tenant only pays Electric!! - Garage parking spot available (fees

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4925 Friendship Ave. Apt. 6
4925 Friendship Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 or 3 Bedroom Friendship Park / Bloomfield Pittsburgh $1,400 Next to West Penn Hospital! / New Cabinets and Granite - This Large 3rd Floor Apartment has a nice scenic but private view of Friendship Park and is in the process of getting a completely

