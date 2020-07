Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center car charging conference room dog grooming area dog park fire pit internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods.



Design that makes sense. Our brand new studio, one and two-bedroom apartments raise the standard of design and comfort in apartment home living. Dwell 2nd Street was thoughtfully conceived from the start, to offer everything you could ask for, including a walkable, convenient location, and the ultimate living experience in Philadelphia’s vibrant neighborhoods of Fishtown/Northern Liberties/Olde Kensington. Please contact us for Virtual Touring options.