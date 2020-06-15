9 N 9TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Book your appointment today! Security deposit reduced to $500 for a limited time!!! 1 Bed 1 bath unit in a splendidly renovated warehouse in Franklin Square offers unique apartment homes, abundant natural light, and spectacular views of the city. Hardwood floors in the living area and the bedroom is carpeted. The Warehouse Property is located in a highly walkable area with access to all forms of public transportation. Secured entry, gated property, gym/fitness center and on-site parking- add'l $150 mo. with full-size washer/dryer in each unit, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pictures are of a similar unit.