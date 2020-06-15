All apartments in Philadelphia
9 N 9TH STREET
9 N 9TH STREET

9 N 9th St · (267) 463-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 808 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Book your appointment today! Security deposit reduced to $500 for a limited time!!! 1 Bed 1 bath unit in a splendidly renovated warehouse in Franklin Square offers unique apartment homes, abundant natural light, and spectacular views of the city. Hardwood floors in the living area and the bedroom is carpeted. The Warehouse Property is located in a highly walkable area with access to all forms of public transportation. Secured entry, gated property, gym/fitness center and on-site parking- add'l $150 mo. with full-size washer/dryer in each unit, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pictures are of a similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 N 9TH STREET have any available units?
9 N 9TH STREET has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 N 9TH STREET have?
Some of 9 N 9TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 N 9TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9 N 9TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 N 9TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9 N 9TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 9 N 9TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9 N 9TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 9 N 9TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 N 9TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 N 9TH STREET have a pool?
No, 9 N 9TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9 N 9TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 9 N 9TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9 N 9TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 N 9TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
