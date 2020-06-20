821 HOFFMAN PLACE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

You'll Feel Right at Home in this Charming Two-Story, Three Bedroom, Two-Full Baths Townhome situated on a Cul-de-Sac Street. Totally Rehabbed, and Move-in Ready. Parking will Never be a Problem since this Home Offers a One-Car Garage (electric opener) with Inside Access plus a Paver Driveway. Finished Walk-out Basement with Full Bath(Stall Shower)for Potential Use as a Fourth Bedroom, Home Office or Great Activity Room. First Level Open Floor Plan consists of Living Room, Dining Area, and Contemporary Kitchen with High-hats, Ceiling Fan, Granite Counter Tops, Whirlpool Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Sink, Microwave and Gas Range with Convection Oven. View the Philadelphia Skyline with William Penn on top of City Hall while looking out of your kitchen window.. Second Level Consists of Three Bedrooms; all with Six-panel Doors, Ceiling Fans, Sliding Glass Closet Doors, Hall Bath and Hall Linen Closet. Step out from the Finished Basement and Enjoy the Lovely Backyard with Newer Pavers and Professional Landscaping. This Home also Boasts Many Newer Amenities that Include: Hardwood Flooring, Beautiful Front Entry Door and Two Storm Doors, Okna Double-Hung Replacement Windows thru Entire House (with Marble Sills), Hot Water Heater, C/A and Heating System and Front Garden Landscaping. Terrific Location Within Walking Distance to Public Transportation, Shopping and Restaurants, Yards Brewing Company and Silk City Diner. A One of a Kind Pristine Home that you won~t want to miss!