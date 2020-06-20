All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
821 HOFFMAN PLACE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:46 AM

821 HOFFMAN PLACE

821 Hoffman Place · (215) 222-4412
Location

821 Hoffman Place, Philadelphia, PA 19123
East Poplar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You'll Feel Right at Home in this Charming Two-Story, Three Bedroom, Two-Full Baths Townhome situated on a Cul-de-Sac Street. Totally Rehabbed, and Move-in Ready. Parking will Never be a Problem since this Home Offers a One-Car Garage (electric opener) with Inside Access plus a Paver Driveway. Finished Walk-out Basement with Full Bath(Stall Shower)for Potential Use as a Fourth Bedroom, Home Office or Great Activity Room. First Level Open Floor Plan consists of Living Room, Dining Area, and Contemporary Kitchen with High-hats, Ceiling Fan, Granite Counter Tops, Whirlpool Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Sink, Microwave and Gas Range with Convection Oven. View the Philadelphia Skyline with William Penn on top of City Hall while looking out of your kitchen window.. Second Level Consists of Three Bedrooms; all with Six-panel Doors, Ceiling Fans, Sliding Glass Closet Doors, Hall Bath and Hall Linen Closet. Step out from the Finished Basement and Enjoy the Lovely Backyard with Newer Pavers and Professional Landscaping. This Home also Boasts Many Newer Amenities that Include: Hardwood Flooring, Beautiful Front Entry Door and Two Storm Doors, Okna Double-Hung Replacement Windows thru Entire House (with Marble Sills), Hot Water Heater, C/A and Heating System and Front Garden Landscaping. Terrific Location Within Walking Distance to Public Transportation, Shopping and Restaurants, Yards Brewing Company and Silk City Diner. A One of a Kind Pristine Home that you won~t want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 HOFFMAN PLACE have any available units?
821 HOFFMAN PLACE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 HOFFMAN PLACE have?
Some of 821 HOFFMAN PLACE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 HOFFMAN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
821 HOFFMAN PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 HOFFMAN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 821 HOFFMAN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 821 HOFFMAN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 821 HOFFMAN PLACE does offer parking.
Does 821 HOFFMAN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 HOFFMAN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 HOFFMAN PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 821 HOFFMAN PLACE has a pool.
Does 821 HOFFMAN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 821 HOFFMAN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 821 HOFFMAN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 HOFFMAN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
