Move in July 1st! Welcome to 758 N Uber Street! Two BI-LEVEL apartments with ultra modern finishes throughout. Unit A first floor offers sizable living room, beautiful ceramic hall bath, contemporary kitchen with high gloss cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and rear bedroom with exit to rear yard. Lower level features large bedroom and sleek ceramic full bathroom. Convenient to public transportation, Francisville Playground, Tela's market, Dessertcrazy, and much more. First, last, and security to move in. Easy to show!