Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

758 N UBER STREET

758 North Uber Street · (215) 651-0702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

758 North Uber Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Move in July 1st! Welcome to 758 N Uber Street! Two BI-LEVEL apartments with ultra modern finishes throughout. Unit A first floor offers sizable living room, beautiful ceramic hall bath, contemporary kitchen with high gloss cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and rear bedroom with exit to rear yard. Lower level features large bedroom and sleek ceramic full bathroom. Convenient to public transportation, Francisville Playground, Tela's market, Dessertcrazy, and much more. First, last, and security to move in. Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 N UBER STREET have any available units?
758 N UBER STREET has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 758 N UBER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
758 N UBER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 N UBER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 758 N UBER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 758 N UBER STREET offer parking?
No, 758 N UBER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 758 N UBER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 758 N UBER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 N UBER STREET have a pool?
No, 758 N UBER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 758 N UBER STREET have accessible units?
No, 758 N UBER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 758 N UBER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 758 N UBER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 758 N UBER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 758 N UBER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 758 N UBER STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

