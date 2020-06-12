All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:43 PM

745 SEARS STREET

745 Sears Street · (215) 867-4511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

745 Sears Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Passyunk Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON! Welcome home, to this incredibly walk friendly 2 bedroom, beautifully finished row on a quiet street across from Paolone Park. Hardwood floors throughout, granite counters, stainless appliances, full finished basement with separate laundry, and private patio - all within walking distance to Passayunk Ave!Dog(s) welcome after review with landlord!This lovely home is located on a quiet street with limited thru traffic, with a shady park centered in the middle. Located in the heart of Passayunk Square, lined with vintage shops, gastropubs and Vietnamese Pho spots, it is also within walking distance to cheesesteak rivals Pat~s and Geno~s, and only a few blocks from the the Italian Market. Passayunk Ave has been recognized in the last 5-10 years as one of the best places to dine in Philadelphia - the original Termini Brothers is only 4 blocks away. There is convenient access to the Broad Street line, which is only blocks away and a SEPTA bus line at the corner that runs straight up 8th street all the way into the heart of Center City and further. This vibrant neighborhood also boasts several other larger, community parks in the neighborhood which offer dog play areas, playground equipment, softball fields, basketball courts, etc. Outdoor street festivals are popular nearby during the warmer months.Showings will begin Friday, June 12, schedule your private tour today!Prospective tenants should expect to pay $30 application fee per adult, and should have 625+ credit score, positive rental history, and proof of employment equal to 3x monthly rent. All prospective tenants will be screened for credit, employment, rental history, and full background checks. Please be sure you meet all criteria before requesting a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 SEARS STREET have any available units?
745 SEARS STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 SEARS STREET have?
Some of 745 SEARS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 SEARS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
745 SEARS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 SEARS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 SEARS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 745 SEARS STREET offer parking?
No, 745 SEARS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 745 SEARS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 SEARS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 SEARS STREET have a pool?
No, 745 SEARS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 745 SEARS STREET have accessible units?
No, 745 SEARS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 745 SEARS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 SEARS STREET has units with dishwashers.
