745 SEARS STREET

VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON! Welcome home, to this incredibly walk friendly 2 bedroom, beautifully finished row on a quiet street across from Paolone Park. Hardwood floors throughout, granite counters, stainless appliances, full finished basement with separate laundry, and private patio - all within walking distance to Passayunk Ave!Dog(s) welcome after review with landlord!This lovely home is located on a quiet street with limited thru traffic, with a shady park centered in the middle. Located in the heart of Passayunk Square, lined with vintage shops, gastropubs and Vietnamese Pho spots, it is also within walking distance to cheesesteak rivals Pat~s and Geno~s, and only a few blocks from the the Italian Market. Passayunk Ave has been recognized in the last 5-10 years as one of the best places to dine in Philadelphia - the original Termini Brothers is only 4 blocks away. There is convenient access to the Broad Street line, which is only blocks away and a SEPTA bus line at the corner that runs straight up 8th street all the way into the heart of Center City and further. This vibrant neighborhood also boasts several other larger, community parks in the neighborhood which offer dog play areas, playground equipment, softball fields, basketball courts, etc. Outdoor street festivals are popular nearby during the warmer months.Showings will begin Friday, June 12, schedule your private tour today!Prospective tenants should expect to pay $30 application fee per adult, and should have 625+ credit score, positive rental history, and proof of employment equal to 3x monthly rent. All prospective tenants will be screened for credit, employment, rental history, and full background checks. Please be sure you meet all criteria before requesting a showing.