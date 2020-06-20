All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 24 2020 at 4:02 AM

733 N 44TH STREET

733 North 44th Street · (610) 565-1995
Location

733 North 44th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Haverford North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 - FIRST FLOOR · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1994 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
Welcome to this 1st floor beautifully renovated 3-bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with finished basement and private backyard. Located in University City, it~s a short bike ride or nice stroll away from the universities, zoo, museums and parks. Public transportation is easily accessible 1 block away, in either direction. It boasts all new appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen, with dishwasher and in-unit private laundry facilities. Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor adds to the beauty of the unit. Each bedroom and living space is cable and internet ready. The apartment has its own central air and central heating system. Keyless entry for the main door and to the unit is an added bonus and provides extra security. Enjoy your backyard bbqs, or chill on the front porch and watch the sun set and enjoy your new neighborhood. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 N 44TH STREET have any available units?
733 N 44TH STREET has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 N 44TH STREET have?
Some of 733 N 44TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 N 44TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
733 N 44TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 N 44TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 733 N 44TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 733 N 44TH STREET offer parking?
No, 733 N 44TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 733 N 44TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 N 44TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 N 44TH STREET have a pool?
No, 733 N 44TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 733 N 44TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 733 N 44TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 733 N 44TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 N 44TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
