733 N 44TH STREET

Welcome to this 1st floor beautifully renovated 3-bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with finished basement and private backyard. Located in University City, it~s a short bike ride or nice stroll away from the universities, zoo, museums and parks. Public transportation is easily accessible 1 block away, in either direction. It boasts all new appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen, with dishwasher and in-unit private laundry facilities. Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor adds to the beauty of the unit. Each bedroom and living space is cable and internet ready. The apartment has its own central air and central heating system. Keyless entry for the main door and to the unit is an added bonus and provides extra security. Enjoy your backyard bbqs, or chill on the front porch and watch the sun set and enjoy your new neighborhood. Available for immediate occupancy.