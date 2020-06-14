All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

707 Chestnut St. 4F

707 Chestnut St · (215) 383-1439
Location

707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 707 Chestnut St. 4F · Avail. Jul 15

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1357 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
707 Chestnut St. 4F Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2BD/ 2BA Old City Apartment 7/15! - Available 7/15, at 707 Chestnut St. right by Washington Square in Old City, we have a great rental option for you to consider. This large, gorgeous 2BR/2BA apartment features: high ceilings, hardwood floors, plenty of closet space , and floor-to-ceiling windows with lots of natural sunlight. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are beautifully carpeted and feature double closets. The large, tiled bathrooms are sleek and modern, and feature a wonderful laundry closet.

Don't hesitate, this gem won't last long.

TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pLW4Eb9DmBE

(RLNE4642914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Chestnut St. 4F have any available units?
707 Chestnut St. 4F has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Chestnut St. 4F have?
Some of 707 Chestnut St. 4F's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Chestnut St. 4F currently offering any rent specials?
707 Chestnut St. 4F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Chestnut St. 4F pet-friendly?
No, 707 Chestnut St. 4F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 707 Chestnut St. 4F offer parking?
No, 707 Chestnut St. 4F does not offer parking.
Does 707 Chestnut St. 4F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Chestnut St. 4F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Chestnut St. 4F have a pool?
No, 707 Chestnut St. 4F does not have a pool.
Does 707 Chestnut St. 4F have accessible units?
No, 707 Chestnut St. 4F does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Chestnut St. 4F have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Chestnut St. 4F does not have units with dishwashers.
