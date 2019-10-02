703 Walnut Street 3f

Amenities
Huge One Bedroom Overlooking Washington Square - Property Id: 55044
1-bedroom apartment just across the street from Washington Square Park. Prime location + lots of upgrades the perfect place to call HOME!
Located on the third floor of a walk-up, this unit has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen boasts newer appliances including a refrigerator, range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and a sink with a garbage disposal; full overlay white cabinetry with self-closing hinges and breakfast bar.
Convenient amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer, central air/heat, ceiling fans and your very own water heater!
Building features include 24/7 on-call service; 24/7 video surveillance; a front-door intercom; and cable-ready units.
Washington Square West is home to the gorgeous, tree-lined Washington Square Park; notable historic sites; Jefferson and Pennsylvania Hospital; and many popular restaurants. Conveniently located within walking distance of SEPTA bus routes, subway lines, rail lines, and trolley
