703 Walnut Street 3f

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge One Bedroom Overlooking Washington Square - Property Id: 55044



1-bedroom apartment just across the street from Washington Square Park. Prime location + lots of upgrades the perfect place to call HOME!

Located on the third floor of a walk-up, this unit has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen boasts newer appliances including a refrigerator, range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and a sink with a garbage disposal; full overlay white cabinetry with self-closing hinges and breakfast bar.

Convenient amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer, central air/heat, ceiling fans and your very own water heater!

Building features include 24/7 on-call service; 24/7 video surveillance; a front-door intercom; and cable-ready units.

Washington Square West is home to the gorgeous, tree-lined Washington Square Park; notable historic sites; Jefferson and Pennsylvania Hospital; and many popular restaurants. Conveniently located within walking distance of SEPTA bus routes, subway lines, rail lines, and trolley

