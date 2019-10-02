All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

703 Walnut Street 3f

703 Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

703 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge One Bedroom Overlooking Washington Square - Property Id: 55044

1-bedroom apartment just across the street from Washington Square Park. Prime location + lots of upgrades the perfect place to call HOME!
Located on the third floor of a walk-up, this unit has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen boasts newer appliances including a refrigerator, range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and a sink with a garbage disposal; full overlay white cabinetry with self-closing hinges and breakfast bar.
Convenient amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer, central air/heat, ceiling fans and your very own water heater!
Building features include 24/7 on-call service; 24/7 video surveillance; a front-door intercom; and cable-ready units.
Washington Square West is home to the gorgeous, tree-lined Washington Square Park; notable historic sites; Jefferson and Pennsylvania Hospital; and many popular restaurants. Conveniently located within walking distance of SEPTA bus routes, subway lines, rail lines, and trolley
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55044
Property Id 55044

(RLNE5800620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Walnut Street 3f have any available units?
703 Walnut Street 3f doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Walnut Street 3f have?
Some of 703 Walnut Street 3f's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Walnut Street 3f currently offering any rent specials?
703 Walnut Street 3f isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Walnut Street 3f pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Walnut Street 3f is pet friendly.
Does 703 Walnut Street 3f offer parking?
No, 703 Walnut Street 3f does not offer parking.
Does 703 Walnut Street 3f have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 Walnut Street 3f offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Walnut Street 3f have a pool?
No, 703 Walnut Street 3f does not have a pool.
Does 703 Walnut Street 3f have accessible units?
No, 703 Walnut Street 3f does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Walnut Street 3f have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Walnut Street 3f has units with dishwashers.
