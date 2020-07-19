All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

6770 MUSGRAVE STREET

6770 Musgrave Street · (610) 520-0100
Location

6770 Musgrave Street, Philadelphia, PA 19119
East Mount Airy

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2114 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Be the first to rent this newly renovated 3BR 2.5BA home with open floor plan! This home features 9+ foot ceilings throughout the primary living area. The living room welcomes you with natural light from a large double pane window. You will find brand new hardwood floors, recessed LED lighting in this charming home with dining area, powder room on first floor and a fully finished basement complete with washer/dryer (gas). The updated kitchen offers soft closing cabinets, quartz countertop and backsplash, and all new stainless steel LG appliances including EnergyStar refrigerator/freezer, 5-burner gas stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Head to the second floor where you will find 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home comes generously equipped with a backyard surrounded by a privacy fence, brand new front porch area, new central air system, electric water heater, 96% efficient furnace and wiring for cable and satellite TV as well as direct internet through Cat6 Ethernet wiring. Convenient access to shops and dining along Germantown Avenue. Just moments away from all modes of public transportation and Lincoln Drive for an easy commute to Center City. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6770 MUSGRAVE STREET have any available units?
6770 MUSGRAVE STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6770 MUSGRAVE STREET have?
Some of 6770 MUSGRAVE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6770 MUSGRAVE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6770 MUSGRAVE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6770 MUSGRAVE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6770 MUSGRAVE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 6770 MUSGRAVE STREET offer parking?
No, 6770 MUSGRAVE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6770 MUSGRAVE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6770 MUSGRAVE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6770 MUSGRAVE STREET have a pool?
No, 6770 MUSGRAVE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6770 MUSGRAVE STREET have accessible units?
No, 6770 MUSGRAVE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6770 MUSGRAVE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6770 MUSGRAVE STREET has units with dishwashers.
