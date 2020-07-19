6770 MUSGRAVE STREET

Amenities

Be the first to rent this newly renovated 3BR 2.5BA home with open floor plan! This home features 9+ foot ceilings throughout the primary living area. The living room welcomes you with natural light from a large double pane window. You will find brand new hardwood floors, recessed LED lighting in this charming home with dining area, powder room on first floor and a fully finished basement complete with washer/dryer (gas). The updated kitchen offers soft closing cabinets, quartz countertop and backsplash, and all new stainless steel LG appliances including EnergyStar refrigerator/freezer, 5-burner gas stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Head to the second floor where you will find 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home comes generously equipped with a backyard surrounded by a privacy fence, brand new front porch area, new central air system, electric water heater, 96% efficient furnace and wiring for cable and satellite TV as well as direct internet through Cat6 Ethernet wiring. Convenient access to shops and dining along Germantown Avenue. Just moments away from all modes of public transportation and Lincoln Drive for an easy commute to Center City. No pets allowed.