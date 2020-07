Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Welcome home to your spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Unit includes washer/dryer, hardwood floors, ample closet space and more! The space is great for entertaining and even working from home with plenty of natural sunlight to enjoy! Easy access to public transportation, food markets, eateries and just a 30 minute drive to the Center City. Come and check out your new place available for immediate move in!