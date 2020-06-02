624 N 11TH STREET

Amenities

Beautiful top unit in a quiet gated community, 3 bedroom 3 bath with a nice roof deck. Hand craft hardwood floor thru out, quartz counter top with all top of line appliances.Bonus: 1 CAR PARKING in the back with electric gate.3 Bedroom & 3 Full Bathroom Bi-Level Condominium features modern amenities, hardwood floors & recessed lighting throughout, abundance of light & a natural flow. Thoughtfully designed floor plan & attention to detail is evident throughout. Open Kitchen features Quartz/Granite Countertops, beautifully tiled glass backsplash, Medallion Silverline 42" Cabinetry, Pantry and S/S Appliances. Your kitchen is complimented with a Center Island incorporating 4 counter seating and opens into your dining & living room an ideal floor plan for entertaining. Added convenience of Full Bathroom & Bedroom on the Main Floor with access to enclosed balcony. On upper level, the MASTER SUITE is a Spa-like retreat with access to private, enclosed balcony, gorgeous bathroom with a frameless glass enclosed shower & dual sinks & generously sized walk-in closet. An additional bedroom with a Juliette balcony, porcelain tiled bathroom & walk-in closet and laundry room complete this floor. You will enjoy the Unparalleled 360 degree views from your GREEN ROOF DECK. This lifestyle centric location offers easy access to Center City, close to Reading Terminal Market, Broad Street Line, Marc Vetri's & Alla Spina.