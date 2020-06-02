All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

624 N 11TH STREET

624 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

624 North 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
West Poplar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
Beautiful top unit in a quiet gated community, 3 bedroom 3 bath with a nice roof deck. Hand craft hardwood floor thru out, quartz counter top with all top of line appliances.Bonus: 1 CAR PARKING in the back with electric gate.3 Bedroom & 3 Full Bathroom Bi-Level Condominium features modern amenities, hardwood floors & recessed lighting throughout, abundance of light & a natural flow. Thoughtfully designed floor plan & attention to detail is evident throughout. Open Kitchen features Quartz/Granite Countertops, beautifully tiled glass backsplash, Medallion Silverline 42" Cabinetry, Pantry and S/S Appliances. Your kitchen is complimented with a Center Island incorporating 4 counter seating and opens into your dining & living room an ideal floor plan for entertaining. Added convenience of Full Bathroom & Bedroom on the Main Floor with access to enclosed balcony. On upper level, the MASTER SUITE is a Spa-like retreat with access to private, enclosed balcony, gorgeous bathroom with a frameless glass enclosed shower & dual sinks & generously sized walk-in closet. An additional bedroom with a Juliette balcony, porcelain tiled bathroom & walk-in closet and laundry room complete this floor. You will enjoy the Unparalleled 360 degree views from your GREEN ROOF DECK. This lifestyle centric location offers easy access to Center City, close to Reading Terminal Market, Broad Street Line, Marc Vetri's & Alla Spina.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 N 11TH STREET have any available units?
624 N 11TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 N 11TH STREET have?
Some of 624 N 11TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 N 11TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
624 N 11TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 N 11TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 624 N 11TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 624 N 11TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 624 N 11TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 624 N 11TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 N 11TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 N 11TH STREET have a pool?
No, 624 N 11TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 624 N 11TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 624 N 11TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 624 N 11TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 N 11TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
