604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE
604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE

604 South Washington Square · (267) 435-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

604 South Washington Square, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 414 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1063 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
valet service
This 1063 sq ft, deluxe one bedroom one bath unit with a small den/office was completely renovated/restored. Full park views from all windows plus terrace overlooking Washington Square. Terrace is just off the living room. Sleek, white galley kitchen with gas cooking, carrara marble counter tops and back splash, undermount SS sink, Bosch dishwasher and Fisher Paykel refrigerator. Renovated bathroom with marble topped vanity, full mirrored storage cabinet and fully tiled walls and tub. Bosch Washer & Bosch Dryer in unit in one of the hall closets. Refinished hard wood original period parquet floors throughout. Abundant closet space. The Hopkinson House is a mid century modern high rise on the south side of Philadelphia's Washington Square. This building is fully staffed 24/7 and impeccably maintained. Basic cable and all utilities (heat, a/c, electric, gas, hot and cold water) INCLUDED in rent. Monthly Valet Parking is available in the building for an extra charge. Rooftop pool available during summer months for an extra charge. Hopkinson House is a non smoking building. Apartment is occupied until June 30, 2020. In person showings begin July 1, 2020. One of the owners is a licensed Pennsylvania Realtor. Virtual Tours: https://youtu.be/sklNdOeXT4Y https://youtu.be/xdG70RtGenw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 100 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE have any available units?
604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE have?
Some of 604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE does offer parking.
Does 604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE has a pool.
Does 604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
