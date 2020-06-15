604 S WASHINGTON SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool valet service

This 1063 sq ft, deluxe one bedroom one bath unit with a small den/office was completely renovated/restored. Full park views from all windows plus terrace overlooking Washington Square. Terrace is just off the living room. Sleek, white galley kitchen with gas cooking, carrara marble counter tops and back splash, undermount SS sink, Bosch dishwasher and Fisher Paykel refrigerator. Renovated bathroom with marble topped vanity, full mirrored storage cabinet and fully tiled walls and tub. Bosch Washer & Bosch Dryer in unit in one of the hall closets. Refinished hard wood original period parquet floors throughout. Abundant closet space. The Hopkinson House is a mid century modern high rise on the south side of Philadelphia's Washington Square. This building is fully staffed 24/7 and impeccably maintained. Basic cable and all utilities (heat, a/c, electric, gas, hot and cold water) INCLUDED in rent. Monthly Valet Parking is available in the building for an extra charge. Rooftop pool available during summer months for an extra charge. Hopkinson House is a non smoking building. Apartment is occupied until June 30, 2020. In person showings begin July 1, 2020. One of the owners is a licensed Pennsylvania Realtor. Virtual Tours: https://youtu.be/sklNdOeXT4Y https://youtu.be/xdG70RtGenw