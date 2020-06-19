All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

604 E Girard Ave Unit 3

604 East Girard Avenue · (267) 797-2175
Location

604 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2394 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
Located in the FISHTOWN neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Located in the heart of Fishtown, this recently renovated unit features exposed brick interior walls, a redesigned kitchen with quartz countertops and a beautiful bath with walk in shower and spa tub. This charming space is not one to be missed. This 2 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-05-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! ONE FREE MONTH UPON LEASE SIGNING (05/15 move ins)

(RLNE5714623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 E Girard Ave Unit 3 have any available units?
604 E Girard Ave Unit 3 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 E Girard Ave Unit 3 have?
Some of 604 E Girard Ave Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 E Girard Ave Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
604 E Girard Ave Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 E Girard Ave Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 E Girard Ave Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 604 E Girard Ave Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 604 E Girard Ave Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 604 E Girard Ave Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 E Girard Ave Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 E Girard Ave Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 604 E Girard Ave Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 604 E Girard Ave Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 604 E Girard Ave Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 604 E Girard Ave Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 E Girard Ave Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
