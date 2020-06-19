604 E Girard Ave Unit 3

Amenities
Located in the FISHTOWN neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Located in the heart of Fishtown, this recently renovated unit features exposed brick interior walls, a redesigned kitchen with quartz countertops and a beautiful bath with walk in shower and spa tub. This charming space is not one to be missed. This 2 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-05-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! ONE FREE MONTH UPON LEASE SIGNING (05/15 move ins)
(RLNE5714623)