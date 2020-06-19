604 E Girard Ave Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub internet access

Located in the FISHTOWN neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Located in the heart of Fishtown, this recently renovated unit features exposed brick interior walls, a redesigned kitchen with quartz countertops and a beautiful bath with walk in shower and spa tub. This charming space is not one to be missed. This 2 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-05-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! ONE FREE MONTH UPON LEASE SIGNING (05/15 move ins)



(RLNE5714623)