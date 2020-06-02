6012 Greenway Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Stunning 4BD/2BA Newly Renovated Townhouse in SW Philly! - This stunning end of group townhouse was completely renovated in 2020! Upon entry of the home is a gorgeous living room with engineered hardwood flooring, decorative fireplace, tall ceilings and more! Through the living room is a spacious dining room that comfortably fits an 8ft table. Just off of the dining room is the breathtaking kitchen equipped with hardwood floors, custom white cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave), custom backsplash and more! One of the two full bathrooms is located on the first floor as well!



The second level features four bedrooms with the largest being at the front of the house and can fit a king sized bed with ease! The three other bedrooms can all fit queen beds! The bedrooms come with multiple windows that bring in tons of natural light, ceiling fans, LED lighting, and engineered hardwood. The second full bath is in the hallway making it easily accessible for all bedrooms. The bathroom featured custom tiles floors and walls, gorgeous modern vanity, energy efficient toilet and more!



Washer and dryer located in the basement! Fenced in patio to enjoy on nice days!



Pets welcomed with additional deposit!



Tenant is responsible for all utilities (PECO, PGW (if applicable), Water, cable, internet, etc.



Conveniently located in SW Philadelphia by Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Easy access to Philadelphia International Airport, Center City, I-95, I-76, I-476, Baltimore Pike, and much more!



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-1679 or email KShishko@BMGPhilly.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



(RLNE5830907)