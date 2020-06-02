All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

6012 Greenway Ave

6012 Greenway Avenue · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6012 Greenway Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19142
Mount Moriah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6012 Greenway Ave · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Stunning 4BD/2BA Newly Renovated Townhouse in SW Philly! - This stunning end of group townhouse was completely renovated in 2020! Upon entry of the home is a gorgeous living room with engineered hardwood flooring, decorative fireplace, tall ceilings and more! Through the living room is a spacious dining room that comfortably fits an 8ft table. Just off of the dining room is the breathtaking kitchen equipped with hardwood floors, custom white cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave), custom backsplash and more! One of the two full bathrooms is located on the first floor as well!

The second level features four bedrooms with the largest being at the front of the house and can fit a king sized bed with ease! The three other bedrooms can all fit queen beds! The bedrooms come with multiple windows that bring in tons of natural light, ceiling fans, LED lighting, and engineered hardwood. The second full bath is in the hallway making it easily accessible for all bedrooms. The bathroom featured custom tiles floors and walls, gorgeous modern vanity, energy efficient toilet and more!

Washer and dryer located in the basement! Fenced in patio to enjoy on nice days!

Pets welcomed with additional deposit!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (PECO, PGW (if applicable), Water, cable, internet, etc.

Conveniently located in SW Philadelphia by Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Easy access to Philadelphia International Airport, Center City, I-95, I-76, I-476, Baltimore Pike, and much more!

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-1679 or email KShishko@BMGPhilly.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE5830907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 Greenway Ave have any available units?
6012 Greenway Ave has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6012 Greenway Ave have?
Some of 6012 Greenway Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 Greenway Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6012 Greenway Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 Greenway Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6012 Greenway Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6012 Greenway Ave offer parking?
No, 6012 Greenway Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6012 Greenway Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6012 Greenway Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 Greenway Ave have a pool?
No, 6012 Greenway Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6012 Greenway Ave have accessible units?
No, 6012 Greenway Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 Greenway Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6012 Greenway Ave has units with dishwashers.
