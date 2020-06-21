All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

596 Acorn Street

596 Acorn Street · (610) 525-4440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

596 Acorn Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Wissahickon Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1895 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 09/01/20 Twin close to suburbs and town, near Hidden Drive. - Property Id: 292383

Brick twin in Wissahockon Hills, Roxborough, Philadelphia where there are wide streets with parking on both sides and sidewalks throughout the development. Close to Hidden Drive walking trail. Conveniently located to shopping in Lafayette Hill, Manayunk, Chestnut Hill and Center City between Ridge Pike and Henry Ave. Central air, gas, hot air heating and public sewers. Ceiling fan in living room. Open concept first floor with new wood floors (Picture shows carpet in living room. It is now hardwood). Sliding glass door exit from dining room to patio and enclosed yard. Newer kitchen with seating for two at granite counter top island. Built-in dishwasher, microwave, range, refrigerator, cook top, self-cleaning oven, disposal and wine cooler. Access from kitchen to lower level finished basement, laundry, one car garage and back door exit. Upper level includes three bedrooms with ceiling fans, refinished wood floors and one bathroom with tub.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292383
Property Id 292383

(RLNE5826747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 596 Acorn Street have any available units?
596 Acorn Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 596 Acorn Street have?
Some of 596 Acorn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 596 Acorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
596 Acorn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 596 Acorn Street pet-friendly?
No, 596 Acorn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 596 Acorn Street offer parking?
Yes, 596 Acorn Street does offer parking.
Does 596 Acorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 596 Acorn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 596 Acorn Street have a pool?
No, 596 Acorn Street does not have a pool.
Does 596 Acorn Street have accessible units?
No, 596 Acorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 596 Acorn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 596 Acorn Street has units with dishwashers.
