596 Acorn Street

Twin close to suburbs and town, near Hidden Drive.



Brick twin in Wissahockon Hills, Roxborough, Philadelphia where there are wide streets with parking on both sides and sidewalks throughout the development. Close to Hidden Drive walking trail. Conveniently located to shopping in Lafayette Hill, Manayunk, Chestnut Hill and Center City between Ridge Pike and Henry Ave. Central air, gas, hot air heating and public sewers. Ceiling fan in living room. Open concept first floor with new wood floors (Picture shows carpet in living room. It is now hardwood). Sliding glass door exit from dining room to patio and enclosed yard. Newer kitchen with seating for two at granite counter top island. Built-in dishwasher, microwave, range, refrigerator, cook top, self-cleaning oven, disposal and wine cooler. Access from kitchen to lower level finished basement, laundry, one car garage and back door exit. Upper level includes three bedrooms with ceiling fans, refinished wood floors and one bathroom with tub.

