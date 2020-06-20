Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5865 Kemble Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, newly rehabbed home coming soon! - Check out this desirable 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with a garage! The first floor has a nice open floor plan with big windows to let in natural light, brand new kitchen with tile flooring, brand new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The second floor has 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans, closets and beautiful laminate flooring. The bathroom on the second floor has a stunning tiled shower and bathtub along with new vanity and toilet. The basement has a garage and extra storage space along with a 1/2 bathroom. Boiler heater, gas water heater and stove. Don't wait, this won't last long!!!



$35 non-refunable application on our website. https://www.dhiholdingslp.com/vacancies/



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, electric, gas and water. First and last month's rent along with the security deposit is due at the time of move in. Our requirements include: 3x the rent amount in household income and 600 credit score or higher is desired. No Section 8 accepted. $350 non-refundable pet fee for up to two animals.



(RLNE5825820)