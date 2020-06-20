All apartments in Philadelphia
5865 Kemble Ave

5865 Kemble Avenue · (267) 606-0347
Location

5865 Kemble Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19141
Ogontz

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5865 Kemble Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5865 Kemble Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, newly rehabbed home coming soon! - Check out this desirable 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with a garage! The first floor has a nice open floor plan with big windows to let in natural light, brand new kitchen with tile flooring, brand new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The second floor has 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans, closets and beautiful laminate flooring. The bathroom on the second floor has a stunning tiled shower and bathtub along with new vanity and toilet. The basement has a garage and extra storage space along with a 1/2 bathroom. Boiler heater, gas water heater and stove. Don't wait, this won't last long!!!

$35 non-refunable application on our website. https://www.dhiholdingslp.com/vacancies/

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, electric, gas and water. First and last month's rent along with the security deposit is due at the time of move in. Our requirements include: 3x the rent amount in household income and 600 credit score or higher is desired. No Section 8 accepted. $350 non-refundable pet fee for up to two animals.

(RLNE5825820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5865 Kemble Ave have any available units?
5865 Kemble Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5865 Kemble Ave have?
Some of 5865 Kemble Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5865 Kemble Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5865 Kemble Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5865 Kemble Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5865 Kemble Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5865 Kemble Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5865 Kemble Ave does offer parking.
Does 5865 Kemble Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5865 Kemble Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5865 Kemble Ave have a pool?
No, 5865 Kemble Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5865 Kemble Ave have accessible units?
No, 5865 Kemble Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5865 Kemble Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5865 Kemble Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
