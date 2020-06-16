All apartments in Philadelphia
537 DELANCEY STREET
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:39 AM

537 DELANCEY STREET

537 Delancey Street · (267) 463-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

537 Delancey Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Society Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
internet access
Video tour can be provided! Security Deposit Special - $500!!! Within walking distance to major city attractions, lounges, bars, and quality dining, making this an excellent area for students, young professionals, and couples looking to enjoy the neighborhood in which they reside. Features Include: Modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances~Fireplace~Private Patio~Full-size washer and dryer in each apartment~High-efficiency, individually controlled A/C and heat ~High ceilings and expansive windows with natural lighting~Cable-ready~High-speed Internet. Off-street parking available at an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 DELANCEY STREET have any available units?
537 DELANCEY STREET has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 DELANCEY STREET have?
Some of 537 DELANCEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 DELANCEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
537 DELANCEY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 DELANCEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 537 DELANCEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 537 DELANCEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 537 DELANCEY STREET does offer parking.
Does 537 DELANCEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 DELANCEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 DELANCEY STREET have a pool?
No, 537 DELANCEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 537 DELANCEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 537 DELANCEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 537 DELANCEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 DELANCEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
