537 DELANCEY STREET

Amenities

Video tour can be provided! Security Deposit Special - $500!!! Within walking distance to major city attractions, lounges, bars, and quality dining, making this an excellent area for students, young professionals, and couples looking to enjoy the neighborhood in which they reside. Features Include: Modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances~Fireplace~Private Patio~Full-size washer and dryer in each apartment~High-efficiency, individually controlled A/C and heat ~High ceilings and expansive windows with natural lighting~Cable-ready~High-speed Internet. Off-street parking available at an additional fee.