Modern and spacious home near LaSalle University! - Recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house available in the Wister/East Germantown area. The kitchen amenities include a breakfast bar, stove/oven and built-in microwave. This home features an unfinished basement with laundry hook-up and back patio. Available now.

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Sorry no pets.

Please contact New Age Realty Group at 215-387-1002 (press 2 for leasing) for more info and to set up an appointment to view.



