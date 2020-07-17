5044 Aspen St.

Amenities

Custom Home - West Philadelphia - This is truly a one of a kind home. The property has been remodeled with many unique touches. Upgrades include an open floor plan, gorgeous floors throughout, designer kitchen with range and built-in microwave, tiled back-splash and granite counters. The second floor contains 2 nice-size bedrooms and a stunning bathroom with double sinks, custom tile work and a stand-up shower with glass surround. Additional amenities include, plenty of closet space, private rear yard and washed and dryer in the basement. Unbeatable location, close to everything. First, last and security required to move in.



(RLNE5880523)