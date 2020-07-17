All apartments in Philadelphia
5044 Aspen St.

5044 Aspen Street · No Longer Available
Location

5044 Aspen Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Mill Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Custom Home - West Philadelphia - This is truly a one of a kind home. The property has been remodeled with many unique touches. Upgrades include an open floor plan, gorgeous floors throughout, designer kitchen with range and built-in microwave, tiled back-splash and granite counters. The second floor contains 2 nice-size bedrooms and a stunning bathroom with double sinks, custom tile work and a stand-up shower with glass surround. Additional amenities include, plenty of closet space, private rear yard and washed and dryer in the basement. Unbeatable location, close to everything. First, last and security required to move in.

(RLNE5880523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5044 Aspen St. have any available units?
5044 Aspen St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5044 Aspen St. have?
Some of 5044 Aspen St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5044 Aspen St. currently offering any rent specials?
5044 Aspen St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5044 Aspen St. pet-friendly?
No, 5044 Aspen St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5044 Aspen St. offer parking?
No, 5044 Aspen St. does not offer parking.
Does 5044 Aspen St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5044 Aspen St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5044 Aspen St. have a pool?
No, 5044 Aspen St. does not have a pool.
Does 5044 Aspen St. have accessible units?
No, 5044 Aspen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5044 Aspen St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5044 Aspen St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

