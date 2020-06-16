All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated February 2 2020 at 12:05 PM

501 MONTROSE STREET

501 Montrose Street · (267) 435-8015
Location

501 Montrose Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2268 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HUGE Corner house with PARKING in the Queen Village area ready for new tenants! Enjoy this three (3) bedroom, three and a half (3.5) bath property that comes complete with a finished basement, massive living room, and private off-street parking. This incredible home offers lots of living space and a convenient location within walking distance to great local restaurants and Center City. Take note of the bright hardwood floors throughout the entire home as you enter through the front vestibule. The first floor features two entrances, one bedroom with a full bathroom, and access to the finished basement and garage. Walk upstairs and you'll find yourself in the large and sunny living room with an overlooking dining nook that leads into the beautiful state of the art kitchen that is perfect for cooking and entertaining. The third floor features the second bedroom with its only bathroom and the master suite with tons of closet space and a wonderfully appointed bathroom. Pets restricted and will be considered on a case by case basis along with an additional deposit. PLEASE NOTE: $2,850 monthly rent is available for a 2+ year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 MONTROSE STREET have any available units?
501 MONTROSE STREET has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 501 MONTROSE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
501 MONTROSE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 MONTROSE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 MONTROSE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 501 MONTROSE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 501 MONTROSE STREET does offer parking.
Does 501 MONTROSE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 MONTROSE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 MONTROSE STREET have a pool?
No, 501 MONTROSE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 501 MONTROSE STREET have accessible units?
No, 501 MONTROSE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 501 MONTROSE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 MONTROSE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 MONTROSE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 MONTROSE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
