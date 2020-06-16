501 MONTROSE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HUGE Corner house with PARKING in the Queen Village area ready for new tenants! Enjoy this three (3) bedroom, three and a half (3.5) bath property that comes complete with a finished basement, massive living room, and private off-street parking. This incredible home offers lots of living space and a convenient location within walking distance to great local restaurants and Center City. Take note of the bright hardwood floors throughout the entire home as you enter through the front vestibule. The first floor features two entrances, one bedroom with a full bathroom, and access to the finished basement and garage. Walk upstairs and you'll find yourself in the large and sunny living room with an overlooking dining nook that leads into the beautiful state of the art kitchen that is perfect for cooking and entertaining. The third floor features the second bedroom with its only bathroom and the master suite with tons of closet space and a wonderfully appointed bathroom. Pets restricted and will be considered on a case by case basis along with an additional deposit. PLEASE NOTE: $2,850 monthly rent is available for a 2+ year lease.