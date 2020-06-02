4914 CHESTNUT STREET

Amenities

Are you looking for house for your family or for you and your friends? Look no further! This deceivingly spacious house on Chestnut Street is all you need! The first floor boasts a fireplace and shining hardwood floors, with a kitchen full of stainless steel appliances and even an extra room in the back for a pantry area and additional storage. Service stairs from the kitchen lead up to the back of the house, while you also have the option of the main stair well off the living room area. The 2nd and 3rd floors are carpeted with spacious bedrooms, with a bathroom on each level. Large front porch, back-yard area, & unfinished basement.Tenants responsible for water, gas and electric. $60 application fee per applicant, $10 for each additional applicant. Proof of income required. Must have good credit. First, last and deposit required to move in.