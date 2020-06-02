All apartments in Philadelphia
4914 CHESTNUT STREET

4914 Chestnut Street · (215) 222-2300 ext. 222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4914 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Walnut Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2145 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Property Amenities
Are you looking for house for your family or for you and your friends? Look no further! This deceivingly spacious house on Chestnut Street is all you need! The first floor boasts a fireplace and shining hardwood floors, with a kitchen full of stainless steel appliances and even an extra room in the back for a pantry area and additional storage. Service stairs from the kitchen lead up to the back of the house, while you also have the option of the main stair well off the living room area. The 2nd and 3rd floors are carpeted with spacious bedrooms, with a bathroom on each level. Large front porch, back-yard area, & unfinished basement.Tenants responsible for water, gas and electric. $60 application fee per applicant, $10 for each additional applicant. Proof of income required. Must have good credit. First, last and deposit required to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 CHESTNUT STREET have any available units?
4914 CHESTNUT STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 CHESTNUT STREET have?
Some of 4914 CHESTNUT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 CHESTNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4914 CHESTNUT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 CHESTNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4914 CHESTNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4914 CHESTNUT STREET offer parking?
No, 4914 CHESTNUT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4914 CHESTNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 CHESTNUT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 CHESTNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 4914 CHESTNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4914 CHESTNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 4914 CHESTNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 CHESTNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4914 CHESTNUT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
