Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Fresh paint, newly renovated and clean. Available for rent April 1st, move in ready can come furnished or unfurnished. Showings available today. This property will not last long. laundry in unit, first, last & security to move in.