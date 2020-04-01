Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

427 N. Napa Street Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom house at 427 N. Napa St! - Updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house available near Drexel University! This house features central A/C, washer/dryer and back patio. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and a dishwasher. There is also a fully tiled, finished basement for extra living space or storage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Available 9/1!

Close to Drexel Park and the Spring Garden St Bridge. For more information, please contact New Age Realty at 215-387-1002.



