Philadelphia, PA
427 N. Napa Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

427 N. Napa Street

427 North Napa Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
Location

427 North Napa Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 427 N. Napa Street · Avail. Sep 1

$1,895

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

427 N. Napa Street Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom house at 427 N. Napa St! - Updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house available near Drexel University! This house features central A/C, washer/dryer and back patio. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and a dishwasher. There is also a fully tiled, finished basement for extra living space or storage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Available 9/1!
Close to Drexel Park and the Spring Garden St Bridge. For more information, please contact New Age Realty at 215-387-1002.

(RLNE2178838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 N. Napa Street have any available units?
427 N. Napa Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 N. Napa Street have?
Some of 427 N. Napa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 N. Napa Street currently offering any rent specials?
427 N. Napa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 N. Napa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 N. Napa Street is pet friendly.
Does 427 N. Napa Street offer parking?
No, 427 N. Napa Street does not offer parking.
Does 427 N. Napa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 N. Napa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 N. Napa Street have a pool?
No, 427 N. Napa Street does not have a pool.
Does 427 N. Napa Street have accessible units?
No, 427 N. Napa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 427 N. Napa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 N. Napa Street has units with dishwashers.
