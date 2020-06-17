All apartments in Philadelphia
426 SIGEL STREET

426 Sigel Street · (215) 583-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

426 Sigel Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Queen Village - Pennsport

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This lovely south-facing 2 bed 2 bath home belongs to you on May 1st! This little gem checks all of the boxes and will not last long! Curb appeal, well-kept street, desirable location, to the inside. Come on in! Make your way into a nice-sized living and dining room. From here, enter your sunny kitchen and continue to your rear patio, perfect for grilling and entertaining this spring and summer. A partially finished basement completes the lower level of the home. This multi-functional space could serve as a hobby room, storage, or home office. You decide! The second level of the home is shared by two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master bedroom is equipped with an en-suite bathroom and ample closet space. The second bedroom is situated on the opposite end of the home. The home's desirable layout creates an ideal living scenario for all! We welcome all 24-hour notice showings. Be the first to tour. Your new home is just steps from great hotspots. Bok building, home to cool shops and a lovely rooftop bar with panoramic city views, The Dutch for brunch, Grindcore House for coffee, 2nd Street Brewhouse, and more. Just a 15-minute walk to all of the amenities of East Passyunk Avenue. Conveniently located near Delaware Ave shopping (Target, Home Depot, Acme, IKEA, etc). Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 SIGEL STREET have any available units?
426 SIGEL STREET has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 426 SIGEL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
426 SIGEL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 SIGEL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 426 SIGEL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 426 SIGEL STREET offer parking?
No, 426 SIGEL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 426 SIGEL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 SIGEL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 SIGEL STREET have a pool?
No, 426 SIGEL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 426 SIGEL STREET have accessible units?
No, 426 SIGEL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 426 SIGEL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 SIGEL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 426 SIGEL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 SIGEL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
