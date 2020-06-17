426 SIGEL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

This lovely south-facing 2 bed 2 bath home belongs to you on May 1st! This little gem checks all of the boxes and will not last long! Curb appeal, well-kept street, desirable location, to the inside. Come on in! Make your way into a nice-sized living and dining room. From here, enter your sunny kitchen and continue to your rear patio, perfect for grilling and entertaining this spring and summer. A partially finished basement completes the lower level of the home. This multi-functional space could serve as a hobby room, storage, or home office. You decide! The second level of the home is shared by two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master bedroom is equipped with an en-suite bathroom and ample closet space. The second bedroom is situated on the opposite end of the home. The home's desirable layout creates an ideal living scenario for all! We welcome all 24-hour notice showings. Be the first to tour. Your new home is just steps from great hotspots. Bok building, home to cool shops and a lovely rooftop bar with panoramic city views, The Dutch for brunch, Grindcore House for coffee, 2nd Street Brewhouse, and more. Just a 15-minute walk to all of the amenities of East Passyunk Avenue. Conveniently located near Delaware Ave shopping (Target, Home Depot, Acme, IKEA, etc). Schedule a showing today!