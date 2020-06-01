Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

423 N. Napa Street Available 09/01/20 Two Bedroom house at 423 N. Napa Street - This is a spacious two bedroom, one bathroom house located on the 400 block of North Napa Street. Napa Street is situated between Hamilton Street and Spring Garden Street, and between 32nd Street and 31st Street. There is wall to wall carpet throughout. This house opens into a fairly large living room area, with the kitchen area located in the rear of the house. The bedrooms and bathroom are located on the second floor. Kitchen has a microwave, dishwasher. This house also features Central A/C and Laundry! This house is in close proximity to Drexel University and Spring Garden Bridge.

Cats and small dogs are welcomed with pet security deposit!

Available 9/1.

To find out more information, please contact New Age Realty at (215) 387-1002, and check out our website www.newagerealtygroup.com for other listings!



(RLNE2175543)